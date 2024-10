A rig is due to arrive at Egypt's Zohr gas field in December to restart drilling work, with the aim of producing 220 million cubic feet per day from two wells, Petroleum Minister Karim Badawi told a press conference on Wednesday.

Egypt plans to increase oil and gas exploration works in 2025, Badawi added.

