MUSCAT - OQ Gas Networks SAOG (OQGN), the exclusive transporter and operator of the Sultanate of Oman’s natural gas transmission network, proudly achieved ISO 50001 Energy Management System certification, becoming the first midstream gas transmission company in the GCC to reach this significant milestone. The certification reflects the company’s continued commitment to sustainability, decarbonisation and operational excellence across all areas of its operations.

This achievement marks an important step in OQGN’s strategic Energy Efficiency Strategy, demonstrating the company’s proactive approach to energy management and its dedication to minimising environmental impact while optimising operational performance. By obtaining ISO 50001 certification, OQGN has strengthened its energy management practices, enhanced operational efficiencies, reduced greenhouse gas emissions and aligned its operations with internationally recognised standards for energy optimisation.

Eng Mansoor bin Ali al Abdali, OQGN CEO, remarked: “This certification is a testament to our commitment to decarbonisation and operational excellence. It demonstrates OQGN’s dedication to sustainable energy practices, continuous improvement and leadership in the sector. We are proud to set a new benchmark in the GCC, reinforcing our leadership in sustainability, innovation and operational excellence”.

Being the first midstream gas transmission company in the GCC to achieve this certification underscores OQGN’s pioneering role in the energy sector. This milestone, alongside its recent innovation successes, reflects the company’s robust governance, technological leadership and forward-looking vision. It reinforces OQGN’s position as a trusted organisation delivering long-term value to stakeholders, supporting Oman’s energy transition and contributing positively to the communities it serves.

