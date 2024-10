Boeing CEO Kelly Ortberg said on Wednesday the planemaker was overstaffed considering its financial forecast, after the planemaker reported a $6 billion third-quarter loss.

"We need to right size and be efficient, and I think we need to continue to do that as we go forward," he told CNBC in an interview.

(Reporting by Abhijith Ganapavaram in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)