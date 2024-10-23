Muscat – Weather forecasts indicate that southern Oman will face scattered rain and thunderstorms over the week until October 24. Dhofar, Al Wusta, and the Al Hajar Mountains are expected to be the most affected areas.

Meteorological maps suggest that clouds had started forming over Al Wusta and Dhofar from last evening, leading to scattered rainfall in select areas. These conditions will continue through to Thursday, with the Al Hajar Mountains also expected to see cumulus clouds, scattered showers, and occasional thunderstorms.

For Tuesday, rainfall between 10-20 mm is forecast for Dhofar’s mountains and coastal regions, as well as the central coast and the Al Hajar Mountains is expected. By Wednesday, the expected rainfall will increase to 10-25 mm over the Al Hajar Mountains and 10-30 mm in Dhofar’s mountainous and coastal areas, with thunderstorms likely in some locations.

The National Centre for Multi Hazards Early Warning is closely monitoring the situation and urging citizens and residents to stay updated through official bulletins. They are also advised to remain vigilant as weather conditions develop.

© Apex Press and Publishing Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

