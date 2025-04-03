KUWAIT CITY -The Ministry of Interior announced that Decree-Law No. 5/2025, which amends certain provisions of Decree- Law No. 67/1976 related to traffic regulations, will come into effect on Tuesday, April 22. Under this decree-law, police officers will be authorized to arrest individuals who cross the stop line when the traffic light is red, and other such offenses, reports Al-Seyassah daily.

In a press release, the Ministry of Interior’s General Directorate of Security Relations and Media outlined the traffic offenses that will result in the arrest of offenders.

They are:

Driving a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol, drugs, or psychotropic substances.

Committing a traffic accident that results in injury or death.

Participating in a motor vehicle race on roads without a permit or in violation of the granted permit.

Attempting to flee in the event of an accident that harms a person’s safety or failing to comply with an order issued by a police officer to stop.

Exceeding the speed limit by more than 50 km/h.

Driving all-terrain vehicles in areas not designated for them.

Crossing a red traffic light.

Using a vehicle for purposes other than its designated use.

Using a vehicle to transport passengers for a fee without a permit.

Driving a motor vehicle recklessly, or operating it in a way that endangers the driver’s or others’ lives or property.

Driving a motor vehicle without a valid driving license, in cases where the license has been revoked or suspended, with a license that does not match the vehicle category, or without the necessary permit as required by the law or its regulations.

Driving a vehicle without plates issued by the General Traffic Department. Under the new law, the fines for various traffic violations have been significantly increased.

The fine for running a red light has been raised from KD 50 (USD 163.1) to KD 150 (USD 489.5).

Reckless driving fines have been increased from KD 30 (USD 97.9) to KD 150 (USD 489.5).

Parking in spaces designated for people with special needs now carries a fine of KD 150 (USD 489.5), up from the previous KD 10 (USD 32.6).

Using a mobile phone while driving will now result in a fine of KD 75 (USD 244.7), up from KD 5 (USD 16.3).

The fine for failing to wear a seatbelt has been increased from KD 10 (USD 32.6) to KD 30 (USD 97.9).

These tougher penalties are part of the new law’s efforts to enhance public safety, protect both motorists and pedestrians, and ensure the safety of property

