Muscat: Musandam Governorate and the coastal areas of South Al Batinah and Muscat Governorates experienced scattered rainfall on Thursday morning, January 2, 2025.

According to the General Directorate of Meteorology, cloud cover continues over the northern governorates of the Sultanate of Oman, with a continued chance of scattered rainfall in the coming days.

