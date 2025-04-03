KUWAIT CITY - As part of the government's ongoing efforts to streamline administrative structures within ministries and enhance efficiency, it has been learned that the Civil Service Commission has approved the introduction of a new supervisory role called "Director General."

This position will be integrated into the organizational structure of ministries, government departments, and public institutions. Additionally, the amendments include reducing the number of undersecretaries to one, alongside two assistant undersecretaries.

According to informed sources, plans are being developed to merge departments with similar functions and eliminate redundant ones. This will help simplify the administrative structure, making it more practical and flexible. It is expected that most of the management structure will remain intact, with the exception of departments that will either be merged or dissolved.

Sources further explained that the preliminary study will retain the positions of supervisor and department head. Each entity will assess its actual needs within its existing sectors and merge similar departments, aiming to eliminate duplication of responsibilities. This approach seeks to enhance the working mechanism, increase efficiency, and reduce costs to public funds.

The Civil Service Commission has set five key criteria for filling the Director General position in government agencies:

A relevant university qualification.

A minimum of 14 years of experience after obtaining a university degree.

Successful completion of a personal interview conducted by the Personnel Affairs Committee of the respective entity.

The position will be held for a term of 4 years, which may be renewed once with the approval of the relevant minister.

If candidates from outside the government agency are nominated for this position, the case must be presented to the Civil Service Commission individually for approval.

The responsibilities and duties of the Director General will include eight key areas:

Coordination between departments with similar responsibilities to ensure the efficient implementation of plans.

Monitoring the implementation of sector strategies and ensuring alignment with the general objectives of the entity.

Supervising the administrative and technical performance of subordinate departments, and submitting regular reports to the sector's undersecretary.

Preparing analytical reports that detail achievements, challenges, and recommendations to improve administrative and technical functions.

Overseeing job performance evaluations and determining the training and development needs of departments.

Ensuring departmental compliance with administrative regulations and laws applicable within the entity.

These changes are expected to contribute to a more efficient government structure, promoting better performance and optimized use of resources across ministries and public bodies.

Arab Times | © Copyright 2024, All Rights Reserved Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

arabtimes