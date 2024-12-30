Muscat: Jabel Shams is the coolest place in the Sultanate currently with maximum temperatures of around 6 degrees Celsius and a minimum of around 0 degrees Celsius.

Saiq is the second coldest with temperatures of 15 degrees and 5 degrees Celsius.

Temperatures have also dropped to single digits and around sub-zero levels in Jabel Akhdar, according to some visitors.

While night stays can be pleasant in most governorates of the country with temperatures under 20 degrees Celsius, Jabel Shams with temperatures of near sub-zero degrees is is a must-go destination for tourists at this time of the year, sometimes even to witness the hailstorm.

Dakhliyah governorate recently unveiled a Jabal Shams Grand Canyon project to boost promoting tourism in the region.

The project features a recreational area, glass walkway, tourist resort, zip line, and a hiking trail. It will include geological exhibitions, a rock garden, and an adventure center.

glass walkway, 97 meters long and 2.5 meters wide, will give visitors the feeling of floating in the air.

Regarding the Jebel Shams road project, Mujaini explained that a 26km road will be constructed with a width of 3.5 meters for each lane, along with a 0.5-meter-wide outer shoulder. The road will extend from the end of the existing asphalt road at the base of Jebel Shams to Jebel Sarat. Additionally, a 6km link will be built from the Dar Al-Suda area to Dar Al-Aqour, connecting to the road leading to resorts in Jebel Shams.

The new road link to Jebel Shams from South Batinah and Dhahirah governorates will be completed in two years with tenders already awarded for the project.

Jebel Shams is located 240 km from Muscat International Airport has is home to Wadi Ghul, also known as the Grand Canyon of Arabia.

