Muscat – Civil Aviation Authority’s meteorology department has reported extreme temperature variations across Oman over the past 24 hours, with the mercury dipping to 18.7°C in Saiq and soaring to 44.7°C in Suhar.

According to available data, Saiq recorded the lowest temperature, while Suhar experienced the highest, highlighting the stark contrast between the country’s cooler highlands and its warmer coastal and interior areas.

Other minimum temperatures included Qairoon Hiriti at 20°C, Dhalkut (21°C), Muqshin (21.8°C), Haima (22.5°C), Marmul (22.9°C), Jaloni (23°C), Al Mazyunah (23.1°C), Al Hallaniyat (23.7°C), Fahud (23.9°C) and Um Zamaim (24°C).

In contrast, Suwaiq followed Suhar with a high of 44.4°C, while Sur recorded 44.1°C. Other locations that endured extreme heat included Hamra al Duru (43.4°C), Fahud (43°C), Khasab (42.9°C), Al Awabi (42.8°C), Bausher (42.7°C), Ibra (42.2°C), Seeb (42.2°C) and Buraimi (41.9°C).

