Muscat: The Oman Meteorology has confirmed that clouds will continue to flow across most of the Sultanate, bringing with them the possibility of scattered rainfall. The areas most likely to experience rain include Musandam, Dhahirah, Dakhiliyah, and South Batinah governorates. The Meteorology department has urged residents in these regions to remain vigilant and stay informed about the changing weather conditions.

According to the statement, the rain is expected to be light to moderate in nature, but there may be occasional gusts of wind, particularly in higher altitudes. While the rainfall will provide some relief from the dry weather, the public is advised to exercise caution on roads due to possible reduced visibility and slippery surfaces.

The Oman Meteorology also highlighted the likelihood of the cloudy conditions persisting throughout the day continuing till early hours of tomorrow, with weather updates being regularly provided. Residents across the affected regions are encouraged to stay tuned to official channels for the latest information and any further advisories.

© Apex Press and Publishing Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).