- Incentives include free electricity for 3 years, land price cuts

- Cabinet unveils set of service, development projects in Tafileh

- Projects include environmental park, justice palace, public-private agricultural venture to empower youth, create Jobs

AMMAN — Minister of Government Communications Mohammad Momani on Monday announced a series of Cabinet decisions taken during its session held in Tafileh Governorate, as part of the government’s decentralisation and development drive.

At a press conference following the meeting, Momani, who is also the government spokesperson, said that the Cabinet approved a package of investment incentives for the Tafileh Industrial Estate aimed at attracting businesses and creating job opportunities for local residents, according to a Prime Ministry statement.

Momani said that the incentives include a full exemption from electricity tariffs for new investors whose projects are registered or established within one year of the decision. "Eligible investors will receive free electricity for three years from the start of operations," he added.

"Land prices in the estate were slashed by 50 per cent, with the cost per square metre reduced to JD5, down from JD10 and previously as high as JD25, to encourage investment and reduce production costs."

Momani also announced that the Cabinet tasked the Ministry of Justice with launching design and study tenders for the new Palace of Justice in Tafileh, with implementation scheduled to begin next year.

As part of the government’s environmental and tourism efforts, the Cabinet approved the establishment of the Aabel Environmental Park, which will include service facilities at a total cost of JD660,000.

The Cabinet also approved the temporary leasing of the Al Tuwana Agricultural Station, located in Jurf Al-Darawish and spanning 224 dunums, to the Jordanian Engineers Association for five years, renewable upon approval. The lease is part of a public-private partnership project aimed at introducing modern agricultural technologies, boosting high-value crop production, and creating over 50 permanent jobs, in addition to seasonal employment opportunities. The project aligns with the goals of the Economic Modernisation Vision, particularly in empowering young agricultural professionals.

To support the freight transport sector, the Council of Ministers endorsed a decision allowing the import of truck heads manufactured less than eight years before the clearance year, provided that an older registered vehicle is scrapped or re-exported. The move aims to reduce operational costs, enhance competitiveness, and ensure sustainability under the ‘Quality of Life’ pillar of the Economic Modernisation Vision, the statement said.

Addressing long-standing contractor dues, the Cabinet approved procedures to settle municipal tender claims estimated at JD50 million, with payments scheduled for June. Contractors will be allowed to borrow up to JD50 million collectively from local banks, backed by government-issued guarantees. The total outstanding municipal debts to contractors currently stand at JD70 million.

Additionally, the Cabinet instructed the Ministry of Public Works and Housing to implement the road leading to the Yarmouk Forest Eco-Lodge in Bani Kinanah District, Irbid Governorate, and allocate the necessary funding. The project aims to support local communities, generate job opportunities, and promote eco-tourism.

As part of international cooperation, the Cabinet approved a memorandum of understanding with the Malaysian government to enhance cooperation in the health sector through knowledge exchange and mutual benefit.

Momani opened the press conference by congratulating Jordanians on the 79th Independence Day, expressing national pride and unity on the occasion. He noted that the Tafileh session was the eighth Cabinet meeting held outside the capital and reaffirmed the government’s commitment to implementing all announced projects, with funding allocated in the general budget.

