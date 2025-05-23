Muscat – According to meteorologists, the Arabian Sea has over a moderate to high chance of tropical cyclone formation. Oman is expected to remain safe from same.



Storm brewing in the Arabian Sea

The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has raised the alert in its latest tropical weather bulletin, citing growing evidence of organised cloud systems and convective activity over the central Arabian Sea.

Forecast models suggest that a tropical cyclone could form within the next 48 hours, particularly between May 21 and 24.

Although the system appears to be intensifying, it is not expected to directly impact Oman during the current forecast period, which runs from May 22 to 26.

Clouds gathering over the mountains

Aside from tropical developments, the CAA has also flagged ongoing cumulus cloud build-up over the Hajar Mountains. Residents in these areas may experience scattered afternoon showers and occasional thunderstorms, as is common during this time of year.



Stay Informed, Stay Safe

As part of its annual monitoring of cyclone activity in the Arabian Sea, the CAA will issue weekly bulletins throughout the season. However, officials stress that emergency updates can be released any day should the situation change rapidly. “While the risk of cyclone formation is real, there is currently no cause for concern in Oman,” said a CAA spokesperson. “We urge everyone to follow official updates and avoid spreading unverified information.”



With cyclone season entering an active phase, the public is advised to keep an eye on official weather channels and avoid relying on speculation.

© Apex Press and Publishing Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

