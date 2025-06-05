Arab Finance: eHealth, a sister company of e-finance for Digital and Financial Investments, signed a cooperation agreement with the Ministry of Health and Population to operate and manage Egypt’s National Digital Health System, according to a press release.

The joint agreement aims to empower the ministry to develop a comprehensive roadmap for digital transformation in the healthcare sector.

The strategic partnership includes integration with the Universal Health Insurance System, boosting governance, and ensuring interoperability of data across public, regulatory, and private stakeholders in the healthcare ecosystem.

Moreover, the two sides will collaborate to develop an ideal investment model to promote key private-sector partnerships and encourage financial institutions to contribute to the financing of the digital healthcare infrastructure.

Ibrahim Sarhan, Chairman of e-finance, highlighted the urgent need to accelerate digital transformation in the healthcare system.

Sarhan expected a positive impact on Egypt’s healthcare sector, lauding its contribution to improving the quality of services provided to all citizens.