MUSCAT: Weather forecasts indicate the formation of a tropical system over the eastern Arabian Sea on the weekend but there will be no direct or indirect impact on the Sultanate of Oman over the next five days, according to the National Multi-Hazard Early Warning Centre.

The Center’s specialists are closely monitoring the developments of the weather system.

The Sultanate of Oman has witnessed high temperatures and humidity in recent days with temperatures above 45 degrees Celsius recorded 85 per cent humidity level.

Weather forecasts indicate the possibility of low clouds forming on the coasts with chances of scattered thunderstorms over Al Hajar Mountains.

2022 © All right reserved for Oman Establishment for Press, Publication and Advertising (OEPPA) Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

