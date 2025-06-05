Egypt - Hassan Allam Construction, a subsidiary of Hassan Allam Holding, in joint venture with Metito, has been awarded the contract to extend and upgrade the Alexandria West Wastewater Treatment Plant in West Alexandria, as per a press release.

A vital component of the city’s wastewater infrastructure, the Alexandria West plant serves millions of residents.

The planned upgrade will enhance the plant’s capacity and efficiency, addressing the region’s rising wastewater treatment demands while supporting Egypt’s national environmental and water sustainability goals.

The project will convert the facility from primary to secondary treatment, introducing advanced sludge digestion and biogas generation systems.

It also includes the refurbishment of existing structures and the construction of new treatment units.

Once completed, the plant’s capacity will increase to 600,000 cubic meters per day, enabling it to meet national effluent standards and strengthen environmental protection for nearby communities.

