Iwosan Investments Limited, a healthcare investment company with an ongoing commitment to revolutionize healthcare delivery in Nigeria has announced its engagement with Mayo Clinic Global Consulting to provide strategic advice on organizational objectives and clinical practice.

Under the consulting contract, Iwosan will work with Mayo Clinic experts on several projects to advance high-quality, patient-centered healthcare in Nigeria.

The aim is to advise and support Iwosan in delivering world-class healthcare services that will positively impact both local and regional communities. This includes the enhancement of Iwosan’s hospital network starting with Iwosan Lagoon Hospitals and the development and integration of the Lagos Medipark Hospital.

Chief Executive Officer at Iwosan Investments Limited, Mrs. Fola Laoye in a remark it marks a significant milestone in our commitment to delivering exceptional healthcare services to the people of Nigeria

“With guidance from Mayo ClinicGlobal Consulting, we are confident in our ability to set new benchmarks in healthcare excellence in our region,” she added.

Mayo Clinic is a global leader in serious and complex healthcare. Mayo Clinic Global Consulting is designed to share Mayo Clinic’s unique, comprehensive capabilities and knowledge.

The focus of this engagement is to help the Iwosan network improve administrative efficiencies and effectiveness and to enhance medical practice and patient care through the application of Mayo Clinic’s integrated clinical care and practice models.

