Egypt has opened the EGP 3.5bn Cleopatra Hospital Tagamoa (Sky) in East Cairo as part of a strategic shift to leverage private sector expertise in state-owned medical facilities, Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly said on Tuesday.

The facility, which is owned by the Ministry of Petroleum and Mineral Resources but equipped and managed by the Cleopatra Hospitals Group, represents a flagship model for the state’s public-private partnership (PPP) programme. Madbouly stated that the government is moving forward with plans to enhance healthcare services by expanding partnerships with both local and foreign private sectors to ensure financial and operational sustainability.

“The government is making great efforts to develop the health system in Egypt and reach all parts of the republic with health initiative services,” Madbouly said, adding that the state is focused on improving the efficiency of existing projects while achieving high global standards in new ones.

The opening was attended by Khaled Abdel Ghaffar, Deputy Prime Minister for Human Development and Minister of Health and Population, alongside Petroleum Minister Karim Badawi and Ahmed Ezzeldin, CEO of Cleopatra Hospitals Group.

Abdel Ghaffar noted that the Cleopatra Sky hospital employs artificial intelligence for diagnosis and treatment and uses data-driven management systems. The facility includes approximately 240 rooms, 48 intensive care beds, seven operating theatres, and two catheterisation laboratories, covering more than 40 specialised disciplines.

Before the opening, Madbouly inspected the construction of the New Heliopolis Hospital, a 400-bed project scheduled for completion by January 2027. The hospital, being built on a 42,000-square-metre site by the Ministry of Health in cooperation with the Engineering Authority of the Armed Forces, is intended to serve approximately one million residents.

Abdel Ghaffar revealed that the Ministry of Health has begun communications with Italy’s San Donato Group to discuss potential opportunities for the Italian organisation to manage and operate the Heliopolis site. He said the move follows directives from President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi to strengthen international partnerships to ensure national medical services meet global standards.

The New Heliopolis Hospital will feature 194 intensive care beds, 57 incubators for premature infants, and 16 operating rooms for general, open-heart, and neurosurgery. It will also house specialised units for bone marrow and organ transplants, as well as a 50-machine dialysis centre for adults and a 20-machine unit for children.

Petroleum Minister Karim Badawi said the partnership at the Cleopatra Sky facility aligns with the state’s vision to place human health at the forefront of development priorities. Ahmed Ezzeldin, CEO of Cleopatra Hospitals Group, added that the hospital includes specialised centres of excellence for trauma, heart disease, kidney care, and neurology.

The Cleopatra Sky facility also features a 25-bed emergency department staffed by consultants 24 hours a day, alongside integrated blood bank services and specialised paediatric environments covering 11 sub-specialities.

