RIYADH — Saudi Minister of Health Fahd AlJalajel met with Italian Minister of Health Prof. Orazio Schillaci in Riyadh on Saturday. During the meeting, the two sides discussed ways to enhance cooperation in the health sector and exchanged views on several topics of mutual interest.



The ministers affirmed the depth and strength of bilateral relations between the two countries. They hailed the vital role played by the Saudi Italian Strategic Partnership Council in supporting and expanding cooperation in various fields, particularly in the health sector.



The ministers highlighted the importance of exchanging expertise and knowledge between the two sides; participating in research, development, innovation, and technologies used in the Virtual Health Hospital; and coordinating joint efforts to contribute to supporting global health security and enhancing its ability to address the health challenges that would lie ahead.



The Italian minister toured the command-and-control center and the Virtual Health Hospital, during which he praised the hospital, its digital and technical capabilities, as well as its remarkable achievements.

