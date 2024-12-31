Muscat: The Oman Civil Aviation Authority on Monday said a trough of low pressure is expected to affect the Sultanate from January 2 to January 5.

This weather system is expected to bring scattered rains, primarily over the Musandam Governorate and coastal areas along the Sea of Oman.

The conditions may also lead to a noticeable drop in temperatures, fog formation over mountainous regions, and active winds capable of raising dust.

Citizens and residents are advised to exercise caution during these days, especially while traveling or engaging in outdoor activities.

Lowest Temperatures Recorded

In the past 24 hours, temperatures have dropped significantly across various regions of Oman:

• Saiq: 6.5°C

• Mazyunah: 10.9°C

• Yanqoul: 11.5°C

• Nizwa: 11.8°C

• Al Qabil: 12.1°C

• Thumrait: 12.1°C

• Fahud: 12.2°C

• Muqshin: 12.7°C

This trend highlights the ongoing cooling in the country, in line with the predicted weather patterns.

