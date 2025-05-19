Muscat: The temperature recorded at Qurayyat station in Muscat Governorate on Saturday, May 17, 2025 was close to 50 degrees Celsius.

According to data by Oman Meteorology, Qurayyat station in Muscat Governorate has recorded 48.6 degree Celsius as the highest temperature among all the weather stations in the Sultanate of Oman in last 24 hours, followed by Al Ashkharah station in South Al Sharqiyah Governorate with 47.2 degree Celsius and then Sur station in same governorate with 46.4 degree Celsius .

Al Awabi station in South Al Batinah Governorate recorded 45.6 degree Celsius while the temperature was 45.5 degree Celsius in Ibra station, North Al Sharqiyah Governorate and 45.4 degree Celsius in Khasab Airport.

