ABU DHABI: The United Arab Emirates has expressed its profound concern over the continued tensions in the region and the targeting of Iranian nuclear facilities. The UAE stressed the need for immediate de-escalation to avoid serious repercussions and spare the region from being pulled into deeper levels of instability.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) stressed the importance of prioritising diplomacy and dialogue to resolve disputes, through comprehensive approaches that promote stability, prosperity, and justice. The UAE reiterated its call on the international community to intensify efforts toward a comprehensive resolution of these sensitive and dangerous developments, to safeguard the region and its peoples from the devastating consequences of conflict.

Furthermore, the Ministry urged the United Nations and the UN Security Council to uphold their responsibilities through serious efforts to address the region’s long-standing issues, which now stand at a critical juncture and pose an increasing threat to regional and international peace and security.

The Ministry underscored that the ongoing situation necessitates serious engagement to address critical issues through negotiation, underscoring the importance of drawing lessons from the region’s historical experiences and past conflicts.