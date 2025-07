European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Thursday the European Union was aiming first for a trade agreement in principle with the United States by the 9th of July.

"What we are aiming at is an agreement in principle," she told a press conference after being asked if the EU wanted a brief agreement with the United States ahead of the July 9 deadline and then to hash out the details afterward.

