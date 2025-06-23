Engie, a global leader in low-carbon energy and services, announced today (June 19) the appointment of Niko Cornelis as the new country manager for the GCC region.

An industry veteran, Cornelis boasts over 20 years’ experience in the thermal power generation and energy infrastructure.

Based in Dubai, he will lead Engie’s operations across the GCC, with a strong focus on expanding utility-scale renewable energy projects, advancing flexible generation solutions, desalination, and reinforcing strategic partnerships, particularly in the GCC.

His leadership will play a critical role in supporting the national net-zero strategies and driving Engie’s ambition to be the best energy transition utility.

Cornelis has been in the Engie Group since 2003 and has held senior leadership roles across Europe and the Middle East. Niko assumes the role of Country Manager GCC in addition to his current role as Managing Director, Generation International GCC.

On his appointment, Cornelis said: "I am honoured to lead Engie’s talented teams across the GCC at such a pivotal time. Our region is embracing areas where Engie has deep expertise and a compelling project pipeline."

"I look forward to working with our clients, partners and governments to deliver sustainable solutions that create value for all stakeholders," he stated.

Cornelis’s appointment reflects Engie’s commitment to the region and to accelerating the energy transition and delivering 95GW of renewable power by 2030.

His expertise and proven leadership in managing complex operations across various countries will further strengthen Engie’s strategic initiatives across Renewables, BESS, Gas power and Desalination, the critical pillars in shaping a more resilient and low-carbon energy future.

