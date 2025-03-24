KUWAIT: His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah signed a Decree on Monday appointing Sabeeh Al-Mukhaizeem as Minister of Electricity, Water and Renewable Energy.

According to article one of the decree, Al-Mukhaizeem would be assigned to the post of Minister of Electricity, Water and Renewable Energy.

Article two of the decree tasked the cabinet to implement the decree on the date of its issue, revoke all that was contrary to it. It will be published it in the official gazette.

