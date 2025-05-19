Bahrain’s Investcorp will invest $550 million on the expansion of Oman’s Port of Duqm through its infrastructure platform.

Investcorp Aberdeen Infrastructure Partners (AIIP), a joint venture with the LSE-listed Aberdeen Group, will be the shareholder in the project, alongside the Port of Duqm Company, Belgium’s DEME Group and the Port of Antwerp Bruges, under the consortium Cap Infra.

The new infrastructure at the Port of Duqm marks AIIP’s fourth investment commitment, following ADNOC’s Project Wave in the UAE and two infrastructure concessions for social and public assets in Saudi Arabia.

The Port of Duqm, situated in the south-east of Oman with direct access to the Indian Ocean, is a transit point for trade and commerce for the sultanate.

(Writing by Bindu Rai, editing by Seban Scaria)

