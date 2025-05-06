Muscat – Oman is experiencing a heatwave with temperatures soaring across much of the country. Suwaiq recorded 45.7°C, the highest temperature in the last 24 hours, according to Civil Aviation Authority’s meteorological stations.

Sur and Suhar followed closely, recording 45.6°C and 45.5°C respectively. Other places that reported high temperatures include Seeb (44.7°C), Hamra al Duru (44°C), Al Awabi (43.8°C), Fahud (43.7°C), Qalhat (43.6°C), Samail (43.5°C), Ibri (42.4°C) and Um Zamaim (42.3°C).

With the extreme heat showing no immediate signs of easing, health professionals are advising caution. Dr Nadia al Mazrouei, Consultant Internist at a private hospital, warned that fluid loss is rapid even without exertion at such temperatures. “People should drink water frequently, even if they’re not thirsty, and avoid caffeine,” she said.

She added that symptoms like dizziness and confusion in the heat should be treated as emergencies.

Dr Sanjay Deshmukh, an emergency medicine specialist, informed that heatstroke can develop quickly. “Wearing light clothing and avoiding strenuous activity outdoors is essential. Keeping a damp cloth handy to cool the face and neck helps lower body temperature,” he said.

As energy demand spikes, residents are being encouraged to use electricity wisely. Fatma al Harthy, an energy efficiency advisor, suggested closing blinds in sun-facing rooms and using fans with a bowl of ice to cool indoor spaces effectively.

Fitness and nutrition experts are also sounding the alarm. Leila Khan, a fitness coach, recommended exercising indoors or early in the morning. “Outdoor workouts in this heat can be dangerous,” she said.

Sports enthusiast Omar al Shaibani added, “Even experienced athletes should take breaks every 15 minutes and stay hydrated.”

Dr Amal Rahmani, a holistic nutritionist, suggested lighter meals and avoiding salty snacks. “Water-rich fruits like watermelon and citrus can help maintain hydration levels,” she said. She also stressed the fact that children and the elderly need special care. “Children overheat quickly and should be kept indoors, while older adults must be encouraged to drink fluids regularly, even if they don’t feel thirsty.”

For those working outdoors, authorities have reiterated the need to follow heat safety guidelines. Ali al Balushi, an occupational safety expert, said shaded rest areas and hydration stations are now mandatory at high-risk sites such as construction zones. “Employers are also required to enforce midday work breaks (June to August) and provide training on heat stress,” he said. “Neglecting these measures can be fatal.”

With the heatwave expected to persist, authorities are urging the public to stay indoors during peak hours, drink fluids regularly, and remain alert to signs of heat stress.

