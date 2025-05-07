Muscat: Northwesterly wind activity began on Tuesday and is expected to continue for several days, affecting most governorates of the Sultanate of Oman.

Meanwhile, the temperature saw a hike, with Suhar recording 47.1 degrees Celsius on Tuesday.

The impact of the northwesterly could result in dust and dirt rising over desert and open areas, which may lead to a reduction in horizontal visibility.

Meanwhile, sea waves have seen an increase in height along all coasts of the Sultanate of Oman, reaching a maximum height of 3.0 metres.

The Oman Met Office stated that high sea waves will be experienced on most of the coasts of the Sultanate of Oman starting from Tuesday, May 6, 2025, and are expected to continue for several days. The sea will be moderate to rough on the coasts of western Musandam Governorate and the coasts of the Arabian Sea, reaching a maximum height of 2-3 meters, and there will be calm to moderate waves on the coasts of the Sea of ​​Oman, 1.25-2 metres.

Clear skies are expected over most of the governorates with high and medium cloud advection, which could bring in isolated rain over the Dhofar governorate. There are also chances for cloud convection over Al Hajar Mountains toward the afternoon.

Dhofar also has chances of low clouds and fog formation during the late night and early morning over the governorate’s coastal areas.

