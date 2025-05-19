Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF) expects investments in Europe to surge to $170 billion by 2030, Governor Yasir Al-Rumayyan told the FII Priority Summit in Albania.

The sovereign wealth fund has deployed $85 billion in Europe between investments and procurements since 2017 until 2024, he said.

The current impact of these investments on Europe’s gross domestic product (GDP) stands at $52 billion, which is expected to reach $105 billion by 2030.

However, Al-Rumayyan said some European regulations are anti-investment, hoping that some of the different European countries’ leaders will push for changes in these regulations and make them more business-friendly.

“The potential in Europe is really great,” he stated.

Al-Rumayyan said that PIF has created 254,000 direct and indirect jobs, which will increase with new investments.

