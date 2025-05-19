Dubai is shaping a healthcare ecosystem that places people at its heart—one that is innovative, inclusive, and deeply human-centred, said Dr. Amer Sharif, CEO of Dubai Health and President of Mohammed Bin Rashid University of Medicine and Health Sciences (MBRU).

He attributed the remarkable progress of Dubai's health sector to the visionary leadership of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and the directives of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai.

These insights were shared during a media briefing hosted by the Government of Dubai Media Office as part of its ‘Meet the CEO’ series. The event was attended by Mona Ghanem Al Marri, Vice Chairperson and Managing Director of the Dubai Media Council and Director General of the Government of Dubai Media Office, along with a group of senior media leaders and editors-in-chief from leading UAE newspapers.

Dr. Amer Sharif highlighted healthcare progress in Dubai from its early beginnings in the 1940s, culminating in the creation of its first integrated academic health system under Law No. 13 (2021). He also noted the adoption of the Integrated Physician Practice model across all facilities to enhance patient safety, reduce wait times, and improve clinical care management, aligning with Dubai’s vision and the Dubai Social Agenda 33 for a sustainable, human-centred system.

Dr. Sharif detailed Dubai Health’s vision, mission, and strategic programmes to establish global benchmarks in evidence-based care. He introduced the ‘Dubai Health’ brand identity, drawing on Dubai’s heritage and symbolized by arches welcoming all. The central arch signifies Care, flanked by Learning and Discovery, all underpinned by Giving.

Dr. Sharif reiterated Dubai Health’s commitment to strengthening community partnerships by involving patients and the public in shaping healthcare services. Key initiatives include ‘Dubai Health Majalis: Voice of the Community’ and the Press Ganey programme, which captures insights across every stage of the patient journey to enhance care quality and patient experience. These efforts align with the national ‘Year of Community 2025’ campaign.

Dr. Sharif emphasised Dubai Health’s role in advancing healthcare through globally aligned initiatives. Among them is the Hamdan Bin Rashid Cancer Hospital, set to transform cancer care through early detection, advanced diagnostics, and holistic treatment. Designed with input from cancer survivors, the project won a WAN Gold Award for ‘Future Projects – Healthcare.’ Additionally, five research centres are being developed to support scientific discovery, with three already operational. An upcoming Diabetes Centre will further Dubai’s goals for personalised, predictive care.

Dubai Health is leveraging artificial intelligence and advanced technologies in line with the Dubai Artificial Intelligence Strategy for the Health Sector 2025–2028. It has launched 37 high-priority AI initiatives focused on five core areas, including enhancing patient experience, improving access to care, and increasing diagnostic accuracy, among others.

MBRU, Dubai Health’s Academic and Discovery arm, was ranked in Group 1 of the National Higher Education Institutions Classifications and secured three grants under the Dubai Future Foundation’s RDI Programme. Dr. Sharif noted that 10% of faculty were ranked among the world’s top 2% of scientists in 2024 by Stanford University. The university has published 1,811 research papers, with 84% in top-tier Q1 and Q2 journals.

He also emphasised the need for greater media coverage and specialised language to highlight the depth and impact of academic and scientific work.

Through Al Jalila Children’s Hospital, Dubai Health partners with the U.S. based Children’s National Hospital to advance paediatric oncology, technology, and training. It has also signed MoUs with top institutions like the UK’s Royal Marsden Hospital for cancer care collaboration, and UMass Chan Medical School for joint research, education, and clinical work. In 2024, Dubai Health launched the Dubai Health Leadership Academy with the University of Oxford to develop future healthcare leaders.

Additionally, it partnered with Emirates Group to integrate hospitality best practices into patient experience through cross-industry collaboration.

Dr. Sharif shared that Al Jalila Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Dubai Health, recorded outstanding performance in 2024, raising AED177.65 million in support of Dubai Health’s mission to impact lives and shape the future of health.

He further noted, “As part of its efforts to support education, Al Jalila Foundation awarded 13 scholarships for the first time in 2024. It also expanded its strategic partnerships by signing several MoUs with local charities and organisations.”

Dr. Sharif highlighted the Health Operations Centre’s role in overseeing patient pathways from entry to recovery, reflecting Dubai Health’s “patient-first” ethos.

Between 2022 and 2024, Dubai Health achieved significant growth in service uptake. A cornerstone of this progress is the Patient Journey Redesign initiative, prioritising 45 care pathways (covering around 68% of patients) across emergency, specialised, and preventive care.

Dubai Health recorded remarkable growth across several performance indicators during 2024. Home medication deliveries increased by 189%, reaching approximately 109,000 in 2024, up from 37,724 in 2022.

The Patient Transport Service, which provides dedicated transportation for patients between their homes and Dubai Health’s facilities, saw a significant increase in beneficiaries, rising from 862 in 2023 to 5,365 in 2024.

The medical home visits programme saw a 68% increase, reaching a total of 90,816 visits over the three years, up from 23,277 in 2022 to 39,114 in 2024.

From 2022 to 2024, Dubai Health delivered 256,350 telemedicine services. The number of services rose from 78,969 in 2022 to 92,930 in 2024, representing a 17.7% increase.

Over the past three years, Dubai Health’s call centre has professionally handled approximately five million calls. In 2024, customer satisfaction reached 93.1%, marking an 8% increase compared to 2023.