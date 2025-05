Saudi Ground Services Company has signed a shariah-compliant bank facility agreement with the Banque Saudi Fransi (BSF) of up to 300 million riyals ($80 million).

The facility, which is available to be drawn up to April 30, 2025, will be used to support working capital requirements.

The company is a Saudi-based provider of ground-handling services in commercial airports and is majority owned by Saudia.

(Writing by Brinda Darasha; editing by Seban Scaria)

