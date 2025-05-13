Muscat – Rainfall in parts of Oman has brought temporary relief from soaring summer temperatures with several governorates recording heavy precipitation.

The wilayats of Rustaq, Mudhaibi and Mahdha received the most rain, measuring 14-15mm on May 11 and 12, according to Civil Aviation Authority (CAA). The wilayat of Al Awabi and picturesque Wadi Bani Kharous also saw heavy rains.

The rains led to several overflowing wadis, briefly disrupting local movement but offering a welcome break from the intense heat.

Other parts of the sultanate, however, continue to face high temperatures. Hamra ad Duru recorded the highest temperature on Sunday at 42.2°C, followed by Muqshin 41.9°C, Marmul 41.6°C and Ibri 41.1°C. Haima reported a high of 40.7°C, Al Mazyunah 40.6°C, Izki 40.5°C, Ibra 40.4°C, Nizwa 40.1°C and Thumrait 39.5°C.

While the contrasting weather is unusual, it is not unprecedented during the transitional period into summer, according to meteorologists. “Localised rainfall in mountainous and interior areas can still occur due to convective cloud formations, even when the rest of the country is experiencing extreme heat,” a CAA spokesperson said.

With summer approaching, CAA has warned that warmer-than-average conditions are likely to persist in many parts of the country, urging residents to take necessary precautions against heat-related illnesses.

