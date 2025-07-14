Muscat: The Sultanate of Oman is currently grappling with a marked rise in summer temperatures, as several regions across the Sultanate continue to endure intensifying heat.

Over the past four days, the country has witnessed a sharp upward trajectory in maximum daily temperatures, with the desert town of Muqshin recording a scorching 47.4°C, recorded in the last 24 hours - the highest temperature documented during this period.

According to the Civil Aviation Authority’s Meteorological Stations, on Thursday, Fahud registered the day’s peak at 45.5°C. On Friday, Muqshin emerged as the hottest point at 45.9°C, a trend that escalated further over the weekend. By Saturday, Muqshin had reached 46.8°C, before hitting a four-day high of 47.4°C on Sunday, underscoring the growing intensity of the heat across interior regions.

Other areas such as Hamra Ad Duru and Fahud have also reported consistently high temperatures. Hamra Ad Duru saw its peak climb from 45.4°C to 46.8°C over the same period, while Fahud, which led on the first day, maintained elevated levels, peaking again at 45.9°C on Sunday. Even Dama Wa At Taiyyin and Ibri have been experiencing daytime highs above 44°C, signaling widespread heat stress across both inland and coastal regions.

However, citizens and residents living in the capital city of Muscat said that over the past week, the weather has shown noticeable improvement. Humidity levels have dropped, daytime temperatures have been milder, and evenings have become noticeably pleasant and cool — offering some relief in contrast to the harsher conditions inland.

Weather forecasts for Sunday also indicate cloud development and isolated rainfall over parts of Dhofar and the Al Hajar Mountains. The rest of the Sultanate remains largely clear, with desert areas facing the added hazard of dust storms, potentially reducing visibility and compounding the discomfort caused by the heat.

