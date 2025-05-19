AMMAN — A significant rise in temperatures is expected by midweek, culminating in a heatwave across most regions by Thursday, according to the Jordan Meteorological Department (JMD).

Temperatures on Monday dropped to seasonal averages, bringing moderate conditions in most parts of the Kingdom, while relatively hot weather persisted in the Badia, Jordan Valley, Dead Sea, and Aqaba.

Tuesday’s weather is expected to remain stable, with continued mild temperatures in most areas. The Badia, Jordan Valley, Dead Sea, and Aqaba will continue to experience warmer-than-average conditions. High clouds will linger, and northwesterly winds are forecast to be moderate to occasionally active, according to JMD.

A slight warming trend is anticipated on Wednesday, bringing relatively hot conditions to most regions. The Jordan Valley, Dead Sea, and Aqaba are likely to see hotter-than-usual temperatures. Winds will gradually shift from northeasterly to northwesterly.

By Thursday, a more pronounced rise in temperatures will mark the beginning of a heatwave, JMD said, with relatively hot conditions are expected even in the high mountain areas, with the rest of the country experiencing full summer-like heat.

