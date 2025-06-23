AMMAN — Online orders to Jordan have faced unexpected disruptions in recent days, as rising tensions between Israel and Iran ripple across regional logistics networks.

While no official suspension of deliveries to Jordan has been announced by global e-commerce platforms, many Jordanians are reporting delays, particularly with popular services.

Social media platforms have been flooded with comments from customers expressing confusion and frustration.

“My order has been stuck in customs for days,” one user wrote. “There are so many people saying the same thing… orders from many applications just stopped arriving.” Another customer commented, “Everything is delayed.

Although many official retail websites still show that they deliver to Jordan, customers are facing disruptions due to changes in air freight routes or temporary blocks in regional airspace, particularly affecting carriers that transit through or near Israeli territory.

On the ground, Jordanian retailers are already feeling the effects of this shift.

“We have definitely noticed more customers coming in recently,” said Ibtisam Azzam, manager of a women’s boutique in Amman.

“Some of them would normally wait for their online orders, but with all the delays, they are buying locally instead. It is a strange situation, but it is helping shops like ours,” Azzam noted.

This sudden rerouting of demand towards domestic retailers has been welcomed by many in the “struggling” retail sector, which has faced “stiff” competition from international platforms offering cheaper prices and broader selections, Sultan Allan, President of the Textile and Readymade Clothes Syndicate, told The Jordan Times.

Some local businesses have responded with discounts and improved service, while others have raised prices in response to increased demand.

Economist Said Hussein, told The Jordan Times that the disruption is a double-edged sword.

“Local retailers are benefiting in the short term, but whether this will lead to a long-term behavioural shift among consumers depends on how competitive and reliable the local offering becomes. People still want value and variety,” Hussein highlighted.

© Copyright The Jordan Times. All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).