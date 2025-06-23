AMMAN — The Jordanian airspace is managed through a methodology based on continuous risk assessment, ensuring that takeoff, landing, and over flight operations are conducted in accordance with international and national aviation safety standards, Chief Commissioner of the Civil Aviation Regulatory Commission (CARC) Haitham Misto said on Sunday.

Misto stressed that identifying risks is a fundamental part of mitigating them, noting the importance of continuously receiving information on activities that could heighten threat levels, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

He explained that such procedures allow for a comprehensive assessment and the use of appropriate tools and mechanisms to neutralise the risk, including the partial or full closure of Jordanian airspace if necessary.

Jordan temporarily closed its airspace multiple times since Friday amid heightened regional tensions following the Israeli attack on Iran.

The closures came as part of a precautionary response to ensure the safety of civil aviation.

The move was part of Jordan’s broader crisis management strategy and highlighted the Kingdom’s readiness to respond swiftly to developments that could compromise aviation safety.

Misto highlighted CARC's commitment to civil-military coordination, describing it as an international requirement for all countries.

The commission coordinates regionally with its counterparts to exchange critical information that facilitates smooth air traffic flow in the region, the chief commissioner pointed out.

He noted that the current procedures contribute to keeping the skies open, supporting the movement of approximately 16,000 passengers, arriving and departing, on a daily basis.

