Jordan - Airport International Group announced that Queen Alia International Airport (QAIA) in Amman, Jordan welcomed 736,709 passengers (PAX) during May 2025, marking a 12.7% increase compared to the same period last year.

QAIA also recorded 6,532 aircraft movements (ACM) throughout the month, a 10.8% year-on-year rise, while cargo traffic amounted to 6,217 tons, indicating an 8.9% decline against May 2024.

During the January to May 2025 period, QAIA welcomed 3,688,850 PAX, representing a 12.1% growth over the same five-month span in 2024. ACM totaled 30,504, up 7.7%, whereas cargo reached 27,912 tons, down 14.6% from the corresponding period last year.

“The sustained growth in passenger and aircraft movement traffic through May is a clear testament to the rising confidence in QAIA as a trusted and preferred gateway in the region. Amid ongoing regional tensions and related flight disruptions, our commitment remains unwavering: to ensure positive and seamless journeys marked by warm Jordanian hospitality and world-class services. At Airport International Group, we strive to uphold operational excellence while delivering an airport experience that truly feels like home,” commented Airport International Group CEO, Nicolas Deviller.

Copyright 2024 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

