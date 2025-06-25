AMMAN — Despite rising regional tensions, Jordan’s airspace remains safe and operational for civil aviation, thanks to continuous risk assessments and coordinated response strategies, according to the Civil Aviation Regulatory Commission (CARC).

Speaking at a media briefing organised by the Ministry of Government Communication, CARC Chairman Captain Haitham Misto affirmed that “there is no compromise on the security and safety of Jordanian airspace”.

Misto explained that Jordan manages its airspace using a comprehensive risk assessment strategy grounded in civil-military coordination, real-time regional collaboration, and strict adherence to national and international aviation safety standards. He also noted that decisions to close the airspace have been temporary, tactical, and based on identified short-term threats.

Misto said that Jordan is currently connected to 85 international airports, with 48 airlines operating flights to and from the Kingdom, adding that passenger traffic through Queen Alia International Airport in 2024 has reached around 8.9 million.

Misto also discussed aviation statistics during the ongoing crisis, highlighting changes in passenger numbers, overflights, flight frequency, and cargo volume. The number of passengers dropped from 27,397 per day before the crisis to 18,622, while daily overflights decreased from 285 to 192 aircraft, Misto said, noting that the number of daily flights fell from 237 to 141, and the volume of air cargo declined from 124 tonnes to 74 tonnes per day.

He highlighted that the “professionalism and expertise” involved in managing the airspace, backed by internal and external coordination with relevant authorities, have ensured its ongoing operational status and reaffirmed Jordan’s position as a secure destination for aviation.

Misto noted that risk level assessments are conducted with high precision, facilitated by civil-military coordination and regional collaboration with international regulatory counterparts, in line with global aviation requirements to exchange information critical to the uninterrupted flow of regional air traffic.

He noted that the Jordanian airspace is managed using a methodology grounded in continuous threat evaluation and adherence to international and national aviation safety standards across all flight operations, including takeoff, landing, and aircraft movement.

Decisions to close Jordanian airspace, he added, have been temporary and tactical, made only in response to identified short-term risks.

Misto added that once a threat is clearly assessed, CARC deploys the necessary tools and mechanisms to mitigate it, which may include partial or full airspace closure depending on the severity.

Identifying threats is integral to this mitigation strategy, Misto said, noting that CARC operates a 24/7 risk monitoring system to gather intelligence on activities that could elevate threat levels, with the goal of maintaining safe and continuous air traffic.

He stressed that CARC’s assessment strategy prioritises two key areas: air traffic to and from Jordan, and overflight operations, noting that the commission’s proactive approach involves pre-emptive risk mitigation procedures such as civil-military coordination, regional cooperation, and aircraft fuel load adjustments to account for potential rerouting.

Should risk levels escalate, CARC implements additional safety measures, including halting aircraft departures from Jordanian airports, rerouting flights through safer corridors, diverting inbound aircraft to nearby alternate airports, and enforcing partial or full closure of airspace, as necessary.

In response to journalists’ inquiries, Misto said that financial losses resulting from the crisis have not yet been assessed, noting that several Arab carriers resumed flights to Jordan as of Monday, reflecting growing confidence in the safety of Jordanian airspace.

He pointed out that two low-cost airlines have decided to suspend operations to and from Jordan and the region until September, as part of broader precautionary measures.

