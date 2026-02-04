AMMAN — The King Abdullah II Fund for Development (KAFD) on Tuesday announced signing support agreements with 12 entrepreneurial projects that were selected under its “Riyadah” (entrepreneurship) programme, paving the way for their implementation.

The move forms part of KAFD’s efforts to promote entrepreneurship in line with the priorities of the Economic Modernisation Vision, particularly under the growth engines of innovation and entrepreneurship, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

KAFD Director-General Samer Miflih signed the agreements with project owners, with the fund providing financial and technical support to start-ups across various governorates.

The “Riyadah” programme is a key initiative of the fund aimed at supporting productive and entrepreneurial projects, enabling innovators to transform their ideas into sustainable ventures capable of growth and job creation, while delivering tangible economic and social impact consistent with the Economic Modernisation Vision.

The 12 supported projects cover three main sectors: three in environment, agriculture, and food; four in technology and the Fourth Industrial Revolution; and five in tourism and services.

This sectorial diversity reflects the fund’s approach to promoting integration and complementarity among different areas of the economy.

Examples include a digital agricultural project in Karak to establish a smart farm for export, a carbon dioxide-to-solid-organic-fertiliser initiative in Zarqa, and an adventure park project in Ajloun aimed at boosting adventure tourism.

The projects underwent a comprehensive evaluation process, including administrative screening, technical assessment through an electronic submission system, sector-specific expert committees, face-to-face interviews, and field visits to existing projects.

This methodology ensured transparency, equal opportunities, and standardised evaluation criteria.

According to KAFD, by the end of the programme, the supported projects are expected to generate active businesses that provide income for beneficiaries, create job opportunities for entrepreneurial youth in the governorates, boost sectorial integration, and contribute measurable economic and social impact to the national economy.

