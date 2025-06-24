AMMAN — Jordanian airspace remains open and civil aviation operations are proceeding as normal, Chief Commissioner of the Civil Aviation Regulatory Commission (CARC) Haitham Misto said on Monday.

Misto said that authorities were closely monitoring developments and will take appropriate measures based on their assessment of any potential risks to air traffic, according to the Jordan News Agency, Petra.

Royal Jordanian Airlines (RJ) also confirmed on Monday that its flights were operating as scheduled to destinations where airspace remains open.

The airline noted that several flights have been cancelled due to airspace closures imposed by several countries in the region and urged passengers to check the status of their flights and stay updated through its website and mobile app.

