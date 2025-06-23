AMMAN — The Jordan Chamber of Industry (JCI) has called on industrial establishments across various sectors to benefit from the programme subsidising the cost of purchasing electrical transformers, supported by the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources through the Rural Electrification Directorate.

The JCI said that the programme was launched following continuous follow-up by the chamber and with the support of Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources Saleh Kharabsheh, who expressed interest in expediting its implementation in response to the needs of the industrial sector and in support of its expansion plans.

The chamber added that the programme aims to enable factories to develop their infrastructure and ease their financial burdens, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

It allows factories located within industrial estates to obtain a subsidy covering 25 per cent of the cost of a transformer, with a maximum of JD60,000 per factory.

Factories located outside industrial estates and outside regulated planning boundaries are eligible for a subsidy covering 100 per cent of the transformer’s cost, up to a maximum of JD60,000.

The programme excludes factories located within planning boundaries but outside industrial estates.

JCI President Fathi Jaghbir stressed the importance of the programme as a “practical” step to support the competitiveness of the industrial sector in the Kingdom, highlighting the chamber’s commitment to facilitating access to various support programmes in cooperation with relevant government bodies.

He noted that the chamber, through its Centre for Energy and Environmental Sustainability in Industry, is continuously receiving applications from factories and assisting them in completing the application requirements in direct coordination with the Rural Electrification Directorate at the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources.

Jaghbir noted that since the beginning of this year, 16 factories have benefited from the programme, receiving a total of JD319,000 in subsidies.

He stressed that efforts are ongoing to reach more eligible factories, with over 20 applications currently under review.

The chamber urged factories wishing to benefit from the programme to contact the Centre for Energy and Environmental Sustainability in Industry at the chamber for guidance and assistance throughout all stages of the application process.

