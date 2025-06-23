AMMAN — Representative of the food sector at the Jordan Chamber of Commerce (JCC) Jamal Amr has said that food prices in the Kingdom have remained stable and unaffected by the ongoing Iranian-Israeli conflict.

Amr said that demand for food products saw an uptick on Saturday, following a period of relatively weak consumer activity.

He added that demand is expected to increase further in the coming days, particularly with the upcoming disbursement of salaries in both the public and private sectors.

International food prices have shown a different trend. According to a new report released recently by the Food and Agriculture Organisation of the United Nations (FAO), the global food price index rose in February, driven by higher prices for sugar, dairy products, and vegetable oils.

The FAO Food Price Index, which tracks monthly changes in international prices of a basket of commonly traded food commodities, averaged 127.1 points in February. This represents a 1.6 per cent increase compared to January and remains 8.2 per cent higher than its level in February 2024.

Despite global increases, Amr stressed that the local market remains insulated, with no price hikes recorded for essential food items thus far.

