Muscat – Oman is currently experiencing a surge in summer heat and turbulent weather, with Suhar recording the highest temperature in the country at a blistering 44.2°C over the past 24 hours, according to Oman Meteorology Department.

Other areas also reported sweltering conditions, with Suwaiq and Sur both reaching 43.1°C, followed by Jalan Bani Bu Hassan (42.3°C), Muscat (42.2°C) and Awabi (42.1°C). Temperatures exceeded 40°C in several other regions, including Khasab, Mahdha, Ashkharah, Ibri, and Ibra.

In addition to the intense heat, the CAA has issued a weather advisory warning of active northwesterly winds starting Friday through to Sunday evening, impacting most governorates of the Sultanate. These winds are expected to cause widespread dust and sandstorms, particularly in desert and exposed areas, reducing horizontal visibility and posing a hazard to commuters and outdoor activities.

Furthermore, sea conditions along the western coast of Oman are forecast to become rough, with wave heights potentially reaching up to two metres, prompting caution for marine operations.

Residents are advised to remain vigilant, avoid unnecessary travel during dusty conditions, and follow updates from official meteorological sources.

