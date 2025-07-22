Muscat – Oman experienced wide temperature variation over the past 24 hours with the highest reaching 48.2°C in Hamra ad Duru in Dakhliyah and the lowest dipping to 21.5°C in Qairoon Hairiti and Dhalkut in Dhofar.

According to data from Civil Aviation Authority’s meteorological stations, the hottest locations after Hamra ad Duru on Sunday were Muqshin (46.9°C), Sunaynah (46.7°C), Fahud (46.6°C), Dima wal Taiyyin (46.2°C) and Ibri (46°C).

Meanwhile, the lowest temperatures after Qairoon Hairiti and Dhalkut were recorded in Shalim (21.6°C), Saiq (23°C), Mirbat and Salalah (24°C), Sadah and Taqah (24.2°C), Al Ashkharah (24.3°C) and Ras al Hadd at (24.8°C).

On Monday, cumulus cloud activity was observed over the mountainous areas of Buraimi and Dhahirah, accompanied by thunderstorms and strong down winds. Monsoon conditions persisted along the Dhofar coast and adjacent mountains.

