Tunis – Above-normal temperatures are expected nationwide during the July–August–September 2025 quarter, according to the seasonal forecast bulletin issued by the National Institute of Meteorology (INM).

Based on the climatic averages for the reference period 1991–2020, the July–August–September 2025 quarter will be characterised by seasonal average temperatures ranging between 23.9°C and 32°C.

In July, average temperatures are expected to vary between 25°C and 33.5°C.

As for August, it is expected to be characterised by generally high average temperatures, ranging from 25.3°C to 33.2°C.

Finally, September will show more moderate monthly average temperatures, generally ranging between 20°C and 30°C. A gradual cooling trend is expected compared to the peak summer months, reflecting the start of the seasonal decline in thermal activity.

According to the INM, seasonal rainfall totals for this quarter are expected to remain low, with normal levels generally below 80 mm in most weather stations.

© Tap 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).