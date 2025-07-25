Muscat - Oman Air has achieved an unprecedented increase of more than three times the number of passengers on direct flights, increasing from 75,000 passengers in June 2024 to 200,000 passengers in June 2025.

Passengers arriving directly in the Sultanate of Oman accounted for 58 percent of Oman Air's total passenger traffic.

Mike Rutter, Chief Commercial Officer, Oman Air, said that this growth reflects the success of the company's strategy to increase passenger numbers via direct flights through careful route planning and targeted marketing campaigns. He emphasized that this approach enhances the national carrier's financial performance and enables it to open new destinations on a sustainable basis.

He said that Oman Air continues to focus on making travel to the Sultanate of Oman smoother and more attractive for tourists.

He stressed that Oman Air is investing in expanding its network of destinations and modernizing its fleet, including the Amsterdam route, which opens new horizons for the European market, in addition to resuming double daily flights to London starting next October.

2022 © All right reserved for Oman Establishment for Press, Publication and Advertising (OEPPA) Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

