Tunis – The Ministry of Agriculture, Water Resources and Fisheries called on citizens to adopt precautionary measures in response to forecasts by the National Institute of Meteorology (INM), which predict persistent high temperatures across most regions on Friday, July 25, 2025, followed by strong winds from Friday evening through the weekend (Saturday and Sunday).

In a statement issued on Thursday, the ministry urged people to avoid lighting fires in forests and surrounding areas and to take all necessary precautions to prevent the outbreak of fires.

The ministry also stressed the need to report any fire immediately by calling the ministry’s toll-free number: 80101250, or the National Forest Protection Centre in Rades at 71297842.

The ministry further instructed the Regional Commissaries of Agricultural Development (CRDA) to implement appropriate preventive measures and strengthen surveillance patrols to protect forest resources from the risk of fire.

