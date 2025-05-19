UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan today visited His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa of the Kingdom of Bahrain at his residence in Abu Dhabi.

During the meeting, His Highness and His Majesty, along with those in attendance, engaged in fraternal conversations reflecting the strong ties between the UAE and Bahrain and the close bond shared by their peoples.

The discussions also reaffirmed a shared commitment to further strengthening cooperation to support the development priorities and sustainable prosperity of both countries.

In attendance were H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs; Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Adviser to the UAE President; several Sheikhs and top officials from both sides.