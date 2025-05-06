KUWAIT: Kuwait is expected to be hit by strong northwesterly winds starting Monday evening, with gusts exceeding 60 km/h, according to the Meteorology Department.

Acting Director Dharar Al-Ali said the winds will reduce horizontal visibility in some areas and cause sea waves to rise above six feet. The blustery conditions are forecast to persist through Friday evening.

"This period, known as the 'Sarayat', is marked by unstable and rapidly changing weather," Al-Ali said.

On Sunday evening, winds reached over 70 km/h, with gusts topping 100 km/h in northern regions. Visibility in some areas dropped to less than 1,000 meters-and even to zero in places-he added.

Increased low and mid-level cloud cover, including intermittent cumulus clouds and scattered thunderstorms, was also reported. These conditions were attributed to an extension of a thermal low pressure system.

Al-Ali urged motorists to exercise caution on highways and advised seafarers to remain alert to rising waves, encouraging the public to follow updates via the department's official website, mobile app, and social media channels.

