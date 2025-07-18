The recent rains have increased water flow in the northern governorates of the Sultanate of Oman. Unexpectedly large amounts of water fell in governorates like Al Dakhiliyah, Al Dhahirah and Al Sharqiyah North.

Despite the short duration of rainfall, it had a positive impact, especially in agricultural areas that had been suffering from drought. Visitors to various valleys in different wilayats will notice the transformation as the valley banks have become popular attractions.

Additionally, some water canals (aflaj) have been filled and even overflowed, particularly near mountainous areas.

Visitors can witness small waterfalls cascading between mountain crevices, flowing into the plains below, creating a stunning natural landscape in Oman.

"The Omani valleys are returning to their natural beauty after a long absence. We are hopeful for the return of wildlife and a fruitful agricultural season ahead," said Mohammed al Rashdi.

With continued rainfall expected, authorities advise everyone to take precautions and avoid valley streams to prevent accidents during visits to these sites.

According to the forecast, weather conditions will remain unstable. Cumulonimbus clouds are actively forming over Al Hajar Mountains, bringing the likelihood of scattered rainfall, some of which may be accompanied by thunderstorms and strong downdraft winds.

The strength of these weather systems is considered moderate but could still result in reduced visibility, particularly in areas affected by dust or fog.

In southern Oman, the influence of the khareef monsoon continues to dominate. Coastal areas of Dhofar and the adjacent mountain ranges are witnessing increased cloud cover with conditions favourable for light, intermittent drizzle.

