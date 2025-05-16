Tunisia’s stock exchange hopes to welcome three new companies this year, including the offering of a 30% stake in Espérance Sportive de Tunis (EST) before the summer, Bilel Sahnoun, CEO of the Tunis Stock Exchange told Zawya on Tuesday.

EST is one of the most famous sports clubs in Tunisia and Africa. It has established a holding company in preparation for its listing on the stock exchange. According to reports, it would be the first sports company to be listed on the local exchange.

"We hope that by the end of 2025, three new (companies) will be added, including Espérance Sportive de Tunis and two others," Sahnoun told Zawya in a video interview on the sidelines of the annual conference of the Arab Federation of Capital Markets that was held in Tunisia on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The full interview will be published later on Zawya’s Arabic website.